General News

Sammy Gyamfi points fingers at Mahama's cabinet for cancelling teacher trainee allowance

The national communication officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, said fingers should be directed at Mr. John Mahama and his cabinet over the cancellation of the teacher trainee allowance.

The cancellation of teachers’ trainee allowance was a major campaign issue for the 2016 election by the NPP, and Nana Akufo-Addo has since his election as President, restored it as he promised.



Following the NDC’s selection of former Education Minister, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on Monday under whose watch as Minister the allowance was cancelled, the NPP was quick to remind Ghanaians and teachers of her past, and the role she played as sector minister for the strange cancellation of the allowance.



But in a bid to cleanse the new NDC running mate of wrongdoing, the NDC Communications Officer at a press conference on Wednesday, rather pointed accusing fingers at then government cabinet, which was chaired by former President Mahama, who is also the NDC’s flagbearer for December’s elections.

“The claim that Naana Opoku-Agyemang cancelled teacher trainee allowance is false. The decision to replace teacher trainee allowance with students loan was a Cabinet decision and not a Ministerial decision,” Gyamfi told the press.



Gyamfi’s response has been mocked on social media, with many describing it as weak. Cabinet decisions on sector ministries are normally proposals from the sector ministry, and many wondered how such a serious decision could have been taken by the President and his cabinet without a proposal from the new NDC running mate, who was key member of Cabinet.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.