Sammy Gyamfi's father has asked me to mentor his son - Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and Sammy Gyemfi of the NDC

The outspoken Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that the father of the National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked him to mentor his son.

He said he is ready to mentor Sammy Gyamfi if was willing and avail himself adding that mentoring him [Sammy Gyamfi] would not be a problem.



He recounted a conversation he had earlier with Sammy Gyamfi's father on Net2's programme dubbed 'The Seat' on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, and said during the 30-minute conversation with Sammy Gyamfi's father, he asked him [Kennedy Agyapong] to advise his son to be wary of some of the comments he makes, especially about the security services.



He also revealed that he drew parallels between Sammy Gyamfi and NDC communicators such as Koku Anyidoho and Allotey Jacobs who in his opinion have been phased-out despite being acclaimed as the top defenders of the NDC.

He said Gyamfi's father also apologised over any comments his son might have made to offend him and he has also "forgiven the boy".



