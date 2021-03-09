Sammy Gyamfi should be hauled before privileges committee - Samuel Ayeh Paye

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has been facing a barrage of criticisms after he reportedly slammed the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and some MPs for 'betraying' the political party.

In a post on his official Facebook wall, Sammy Gyamfi said: “Comrades, the betrayal we have suffered in the hands of the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, the leadership of our Parliamentary group, particularly Hon. Haruna Iddrissu and Hon. Muntaka Mubarak, and dozens of our own MPs, is what strengthens me to work hard for the great NDC to regain power”



“It’s about time we understood, that we don’t have any NDC Speaker of Parliament. No, we don’t! We have a Speaker who rode on the back of the NDC into Office to pursue his own parochial agenda and nothing more. You trust them, at your own peril” part of the post read.



Adding his voice to the criticisms, the former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano constituency, Samuel Ayeh Paye says it will be wrong for Sammy Gyamfi to go unpunished.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme, he demanded that he is 'hauled before Parliament's Privileges Committee to be dealt with.



Listen to him in the video below



