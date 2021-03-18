Sammy Gyamfi went overboard in attacking NDC leadership in Parliament - Baba Jamal

NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

Deputy Director of Legal Affairs of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Baba Jamal says it is wrong for people especially former Deputy General Secretary of the party, Koku Anyidoho to think that the National Executive Committee has done nothing about the statement issued by Sammy Gyamfi on the party’s leadership in Parliament.

According to him, the National Executive Committee has met on the Facebook post by the party’s National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, verbally attacking the NDC’s leadership in Parliament for approving certain Ministers-designate against the stance of the party.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the former Deputy Eastern Regional Minister maintained that even though the National Executive Committee has met to deliberate on Sammy Gyamfi’s Facebook post, it is also factual that the majority of the rank and file of the party is in agreement with the National Communication Officer for speaking their concerns and mind.



“The National Executive Committee has met on it and I was part of the meeting. Let me tell you that what Sammy Gyamfi wrote on his Facebook wall, the majority of the rank and file of the party are in agreement with him, because it is the mind and concerns of many of our people that Sammy Gyamfi boldly wrote on his Facebook wall,” he disclosed.



Expressing his opinion about the statement of Sammy Gyamfi about the leadership of the party in Parliament, the former Member of Parliament for Akwatia Constituency noted that his National Communication Officer went overboard with his statement.

“ . . . In my opinion, I think that he went overboard, but he spoke the minds of most of our people because what happened in Parliament that day was painful and a discouragement,” he opined.



He, however, added that, “the action of the NDC leadership in Parliament has discouraged most of our rank and file and they are all expecting the National Executive to take a certain position that will help to restore confidence in the party”.



He, therefore, divulged that the issues surrounding Sammy Gyamfi and that disappointing behaviour of the leadership of the party in Parliament are being discussed at the various levels of which the party will come out with its position on it at the appropriate time.