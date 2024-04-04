Sampa chieftaincy dispute: Dormaahene calls on national security operatives to strictly enforce the law

Dormaahene Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II

Source: GNA

Osagyefo Oseadeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu II, the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, has called on the National Security operatives to work harder and bring lasting peace and tranquillity to Sampa in the Jaman North District of the region.

The Bono Regional Security Council (REGSEC) had deployed a contingent of police and military personnel to enforce law and order at Sampa following a clash between supporters of two feuding factions over a protracted chieftaincy dispute.



The disturbances left three people dead.



Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Badu II, also the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area, also advised security operatives in the town to strictly enforce the law and defuse tension in the town.

The Paramount Chief made the call when he inaugurated a durbar ground at the Nsesresu farming community in the Dormaa East District of the region, constructed by Nana Asamoah Kum-Twie, the chief of the area, at a cost of GHC 600,000.



He said he was highly disappointed about the way and manner in which the government was handling the Sampa chieftaincy dispute and called on the chiefs and people of the area to endeavour to bury their differences for an amicable resolution of the dispute.



Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Badu II reminded the feuding factions that peace was required if the area could be developed and entreated them to resort to the court after several attempts by the judicial committee of the regional house of chiefs to resolve the matter failed.