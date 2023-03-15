Sampson Ahi details why Akufo-Addo did not make a statement on the water sector

Sampson Ahi, Member of Parliament for Bodi constituency

Member of Parliament for Bodi has detailed why President Akufo-Addo failed to speak on the water sector during his State of the Nation Address (SoNA).

According to him, the president ignored this sector because John Mahama’s record is unprecedented in the sector.



Speaking during the SoNA debate on March 15, Sampson Ahi said “…Mr speaker, president Mahama went to Winneba, in time past, almost every month. The people went on demonstration asking for water, I remember honourable Deputy Majority leader, on a number of occasions that he was moving from radio station complaining over lack of water for his people. Through the pragmatic effort by the then John Mahama, he provided water of 10.5 million gallons to the people of Winneba, Akim-Oda and Akwatia, with this, you people should say thank you to president Mahama for providing water to the people of Winneba and today Deputy Majority leader has his peace of mind.



“I want to show you why President Akufo-Addo did not say anything about water, it is because John Mahama’s record is unmatched, unprecedented. So, to save himself, he had to stay away from the discussion so that is why I just want everybody to know that is what president Mahama did,” he said.



Parliament commenced the debate on the State of the Nation Address delivered by President Akufo-Addo on March 7, 2023, in fulfillment of his constitutional mandate.

The president emphasised that, except for COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, the country was headed in the right direction regarding overall development.



But according to the opposition minority, Ghana has suffered and continues to suffer from what they deem to be the current government's incompetence.



President Akufo-Addo appeared before parliament to give the State of the Nation Address per Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



YNA/WA