Samson Anyenini wins 25th GJA Journalist of the Year award

Samson Lardy Anyenini is 2019 Journalist of the Year

Legal practitioner and TV show host, Samson Lardy Anyenini, has been adjudged the 2019 PAV Ansah Journalist of the Year at the 25th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) awards ceremony.

The coveted award recognises a recipient’s excellence in journalism in the year under review (2019) and is usually presented to a journalist whose exemplary journalistic feat can be acknowledged by both the public and the GJA.



A citation accompanying the award read in part as follows:



“You have over the year used your profession to educate the masses about diverse areas of life. Indeed, your programme has become a must-watch that makes millions around the globe tune-in to radio and television to listen to your panels.



“Your excellent questioning skills, skilful application of the knowledge of the law and your objectivity are part of excellence and you have made your programme a reference point for social and national issues…”

In a brief speech after receiving the award, Mr Anyenini urged politicians and state institutions to stop attacking journalists in their line of work.



“Please cooperate with Journalists and don’t attack them,” he stressed.



He urged politicians to take their “evil eyes and hands off” Journalists as the upcoming elections in December approaches.



Mr Anyenini heads the law firm, A-Partners@Law and is the host of news analysis programme, Newsfile.