Samuel Abokyi unveils the realignment policies

Samuel Abokyi outlines his policies

Source: Samuel Abokyi, Contributor

Samuel Abokyi, a TEIN-KNUST presidential aspirant has released his realignment policies aimed at improving the academic, political, and personal growth of TEIN-KNUST members.

Abokyi is someone who has suffered from political intimidation and struggles, last year his bid to become the vice president failed when he was disqualified. He is most qualified this year and his victory in this election will be a reward for his loyalty to the NDC.



The policies include the establishment of an academic hub, strengthening the organization's political presence, creating a Senate Council, establishing the TEIN Aid Fund, and providing capacity building opportunities.



Under the academic hub initiative, Abokyi plans to organise academic tutorials in challenging courses, provide scholarship opportunities for financially disadvantaged members, and facilitate internships and national service



placements for members.



The political arena initiative aims to improve communication skills and campaign strategies for members, contributing to the NDC's success in the 2024 general election.

The Senate Council initiative will provide a platform for students to voice their concerns and connect with their respective constituencies to increase party participation.



The TEIN Aid Fund will support financially disadvantaged members, sustained through dues and contributions from committed comrades.



Finally, the capacity building initiative will focus on nurturing members' personal growth by collaborating with experts who can provide vocational and soft skills training.



Abokyi's realignment policies demonstrate his commitment to improving the academic, political, and personal growth of TEIN-KNUST members. With these initiatives in place, TEIN-KNUST is poised to make significant contributions to the NDC's success in the upcoming general election.