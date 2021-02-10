Samuel Awuah Dankwa donates learning materials, PPEs to Basic Schools in Atiwa West

Mr Awuah making the presentation to some of the beneficiaries

Source: Jerry Tsatro Mordy, Contributor

Founder of Awuah Dankwa Education Foundation, Mr. Samuel Awuah Dankwa has donated learning materials including over 5,000 exercise books, drawing books, textbooks, storybooks, packets of pencils, pens, crayons and dictionaries to six basic schools in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region. Also, to help in the fight against Covid-19 infections in the schools, the foundation further donated over 60 gallons of hand sanitisers, 300 pieces of bottled hand sanitisers, several packs of tissue papers, over 800 pieces of nose masks to the beneficiary schools. The beneficiary schools were Akyem Bomaa Presby Primary School, Akyem Bomaa DA Junior High School, Abomosu Presby Primary School, Abomosu Presby Junior High School, Kwabeng Presby Primary School, and Kwabeng Presby Junior High School.

Donating the items to the schools at separate events at the various school premises on the 8th of February, 2021, Mr. Awuah Dankwa urged the pupils to take their studies seriously. He encouraged the school children to rise above any difficulties they may be facing now and apply themselves fully to their academic work, be obedient to their parents and teachers and that by doing so, they will grow to become useful citizens to their community and Ghana. Mr. Awuah Dankwa informed the pupils and teachers that the Awuah Dankwa Education Foundation (ADEF) would continue to support brilliant but needy students to pursue their education to the tertiary education level and therefore they should work hard to take advantage of this opportunity.



He pledged to extend such gestures to schools in the Atiwa West District periodically as the education of children in the district is very dear to his heart and so the other underprivileged schools should be expecting officers of the foundation in the coming days. Speaking on the mission of the Awuah Dankwa Education Foundation, Mr. Dankwa said the foundation is here to drive the development of Atiwa West through education by providing the needed support to educate the underprivileged children in the district. He further mentioned that the foundation intends to support a lot more of the underprivileged children beyond his home district with the support of benevolent individuals and corporate institutions.



On her part, the Queenmother of Akyem Bomaa, Nana Dr. Boatemaa Korama implored the school pupils to study hard as their parents and other benevolent people such as Mr. Awuah Dankwa do their best to support their education. Nana Dr. Boatemaa Korama who is a lecturer at University of Ghana used her own humble beginnings and academic journey towards becoming a PHD holder as an example to inspire the pupils. She told the school children that with determination and hard work, they would be able to achieve their dreams in life. “I want to see more Doctors, Engineers, Teachers and Entrepreneurs emerge from this district in the next few years to take up the mantle of development in Ghana", the Queen Mother stated.



She also advised the teachers in these schools to be very patient with their pupils and continue to encourage their pupils who are not doing so well in school and that as a teacher herself she knows how fulfilling it is for teachers to see their students do well with their academic work and in life. The Queen Mother applauded His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for introducing the Free Senior High School Program (FSHS) and admonished the children to study hard in order to enjoy the policy.



On the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic, Nana Hemaa urged the school children to adhere to all the Covid-19 protocols especially the wearing of nose masks and frequent washing of hands to prevent them from contracting the dreaded disease.





The CEO of the foundation, Mr. Richmond Amoako also informed the teachers and school children that the foundation has plans of opening a library and an ICT centre in the community and is currently working on the building to house such a resource centre. Mr. Amoako believes this will go a long way to assist students in Atiwa West District.



Receiving the items on behalf of the Abomosu Presbyterian Basic Schools which was the first port of call for the donations, the Headteacher of the Abomosu Presbyterian JHS, Mr. Alexander Owusu-Misah thanked the Foundation for the gesture and promised to use the items judiciously. For his part, the headteacher of Bomaa DA Junior High School, Mr. Agyapong Yeboah Daniel on receiving the items on behalf of the Akyem Bomaa Basic Schools also expressed gratitude to Mr. Awuah Dankwa and his foundation for their benevolence and pledged to put the materials to good use. He further called on the foundation to support the school to complete its new uncompleted JHS block. At Kwabeng, the district capital of Atiwa West, the headteachers of the Kwabeng Presby Primary School and the Kwabeng Presby JHS; Mr. Michael Asamoah and Mr. Enoch Asante, respectively, both thanked the foundation and urged the foundation to continue their good work in the district and prayed for God’s guidance for its founder.



At the end of the event, officers of the foundation thanked the major donors of this event, namely; GB Foods Ghana, Lufix Limited, Inspiro Logistics Limited, Kwadwoan Publishing, EPP Books, Delcam Books, Angel Broadcasting Network, Adonko Hand Sanitizers, Glysa Attire, Marketicons Limited, Distribution Icons Limited, Barakah Hand Sanitizers and all the benevolent individuals who contributed to make this possible.

