Samuel Jinapor, 2 other ministers inspect Ghana's water resources

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel A. Jinapor

Source: Public Relations Unit- MLNR

The Ministers for Lands and Natural Resources, Sanitation and Water Resources and Information are on a two day working visit to the Central and Western Regions to assess water quality in the two regions.

The Information Minister, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor, begun the tour yesterday, Monday, April 19, 2021.



The three Ministers and their entourage visited the Daboase water treatment plant in the Western Region and Sekyere Hemang in the Central Region where they assessed water quality of the Pra River.



The team will today, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, inspect River Ankobra and Bonsa, respectively. They are embarking on the tour as government steps up efforts to protect Ghana's water resources from the effects of galamsey.



The activities of illegal miners has affected the turbidity of the raw water intake of these water bodies and Authorities are determined to curb the situation including the fight against illegal mining.

Hon. Jinapor stated that Government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources will do everything possible to tackle Galamsey which destroys water bodies.







