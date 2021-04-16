0
Samuel Jinapor inspects housing project for Police Service

Jinapor Housing 3.jpeg Samuel A. Jinapor receiving briefing on the project

Fri, 16 Apr 2021 Source: Public Relations Unit - MLNR

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, has inspected a housing project for Personnel of the Ghana Police Service.

The project is being constructed at Kwabenya, a suburb of Accra.

The project includes 504 housing units, a clinic, school block, police barracks, fuel depot and a garage.

Hon. Abu Jinapor described the project as " One stop shop", adding that “this is a kind of model we are looking for.”

This initiative is a land swap agreement between the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry, Ministry of Interior, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Atomic Energy Commission and a private developer.

He was accompanied on the working tour by Hon.Benito Owusu-Bio (MP), Chief Director of the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry, Prof. Patrick Agbsinyale, Executive Secretary of Lands Commission, Alhaji Sulamana Mahama, Technical Director of Lands, James Dadson and others.



