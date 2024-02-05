Samuel Koku Anyidoho graduates from Galilee International Management Institute

Koku received a Diploma in National Security and International Diplomacy from GIMI

The Founder and CEO of the Atta-Mills Institute (AMI), Mr. Samuel Koku Sitsofe Anyidoho , as he ended 2023 bagging academic credentials, has began 2024 on a similar note.

Samuel Koku Anyidoho has just been awarded a Diploma in National Security and International Diplomacy by the prestigious Galilee International Management Institute (GIMI), based in Galilee, Israel.



With more than 30 years of a rich history, GIMI has become a world class Institution for the upgrading of the knowledge base of senior leaders across the globe and has an Alumni Association that includes several senior professionals globally.



In this time of Israel declaring total war on Gaza, Samuel Anyidoho chose to brave it out and travel to Israel for his training and the receipt of his Diploma.



Joining fellow Africans from, Ghana, Nigeria. Chad, Zimbabwe, Botswana, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Mr. Anyidoho and his colleagues, after a detailed study, were awarded their Diplomas on, Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at a ceremony held by GIMI in the Golden Crown Hotel in the city of Nazareth.



Aspects of the course included, Israel’s National Security Challenges: Opportunities and Adaptations, Diplomacy In Times Of Emergency, Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terror Regulation and Prevention, History of the Middle East, Economic Development Based On The Israeli Experience,, Communication and Media Management in Emergency Situations.

It would be recalled that in 2023, Mr. Samuel Koku Anyidoho, became an Accredited Member of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana, he graduated with a Masters from the Trinity Theological Seminary , and became an Accredited Member of the Ghana Psychological Council (GPA).



As he continues to expand his knowledge base via non-stop acquisition of valuable training both home and abroad, the Founder and CEO of AMI is certainly blazing a solid trail that positions him as a motivated person who has not allowed his high heights in politics to make him feel he has accomplished everything in life.



According to Mr. Anyidoho, “it is my greatest desire to use my story to impart knowledge and most importantly impact positively on the upcoming generation of future leaders by giving them the transformative power they need to develop the appropriate mindset for building the Better Ghana we all yearn for”.



"It is expected that before the end of March, 2024, Samuel Anyidoho will launch his first personally authored book titled, “Uncompromising Thoughts”.