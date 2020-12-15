Samuel Okudzeto shares secrets to winning elections

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who will be serving for the third time in parliament on the seat of North Tongu has shared some secrets he used to win the elections.

According to him, one must immediately take responsibilities as soon as he is elected to represent the party rather than waiting for campaign season before they start showing commitment.



He said regular visits and good human relations are very important for aspiring Members of Parliament.



Speaking on Ade Akye Abia with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese he said his victory can also be attributed to fulfilment of promises and proper representation in the august House.



“In politics, anything can happen so it is expected of you to do your work at all times. Being close to your constituents, responding to their needs and making sure you give the quality representation is very important.”

“As for me from day one, I always said as for campaign, it is not during the campaign season that it starts. It is your job especially when you are an incumbent to do right from day one, get close to the people and fulfil your promises even before you are sworn in as an MP. I visit my constituency often at least once a week or more depending on the projects or issues I’m embarking. So going into the campaign I was only looking at widening the margin, and by God’s grace achieved this as we won by 89.7 per cent.’



He also commended people from his constituents who came from other regions just to vote for him and his constituents for the love they have shown him.



He pledged to continuously support his constituents adding that he does not take it for granted.