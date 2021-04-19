0
Samuel Osene-Akwah grabs four awards at the 2021 Communication Students' Awards

RADIO Awards The Communication Students' Awards was held at Pentecost University

Mon, 19 Apr 2021 Source: Nana Asem Bi Nti, Contributor

Samuel Osene-Akwah went home with four awards at the just ended Communication Students' Awards held at Pentecost University on Saturday 17 April 2021.

He is a level 400 Communication Studies Student (Public Relations) at the Pentecost University which is located at Sowutuom in the Greater Accra Region. Also, he is a native of Akyem Apedwa in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Amongst the awards Samuel Osene-Akwah won include; Best Student Political Communicator, Best Student Union PRO, Best Student in Public Relations (PR), and Best Student Columnist.

The Communication Students' Awards is a top-notch scheme that has been developed to help empower, encourage, motivate and appreciate the works of Communication Studies Students across Ghana. This is the 2nd edition which was organized to award and recognize the hard work and dedication of Students within the communication studies environment in the country.

Over 40 awards were presented to communication studies students from various universities in Ghana who have distinguished themselves in public relations, journalism, movie, etc.

Below is the full list of the Winners for the maiden edition of the Awards.

1. Advertising student of the year (Radio/Tv/Print) – Betty Tutuwaa

2. Best Campus Radio of the Year – Pentvars Radio 96.1 FM

3. Best Columnist of the year – Samuel Osene-Akwah

4. Best Graphic Designer- Adjetey Kai Priscilla

5. Best News Presenter- Esther Mensah Brown

6. Best Photography- Emmanuel Obeng Agyapong

7. Best Student Actor- Bernard Owusu

8. Best Student Actress- Narh Millicent

9. Best Student Artist/Painter – Mavis Drorvu

10. Best Student Blogger- Sika official

11. Best Student Director (Music/ Movie)- Michael Darko (MD)

12. Best Student Documentary – Chris Appiah-Badu

13. Best Student Fashionista (Female)- Hilda Emeruwa Ngozi

14. Best Student Fashionista (Male)- Agyapong Joseph

15. Best Student in Music – YPa

16. Best Student in Online Journalism- Stephen Bernard Donkor

17. Best Student in PR- Samuel Osene-Akwah

18. Best Student in Print Journalism-Efo Korku Mawutor

19. Best Student in Radio- Abrantie Kwesi Gyamfi

20. Best Student in Television – Michael Kofi Oduro

21. Best Student Marketing Company-Betty T Ventures

22. Best Student MC- Abrantie Kwesi

23. Best Student Model (Female) – Victoria Opoku Nyarko (Mauda)

24. Best Student Model (Male)- Kumi Addo Trovel

25. Best Student Online Portal- Knust Live

26. Best Student Poet- Mohammed Yakubu Fedaws

27. Best Student Political Communicator- Samuel Osene-Akwah

28. Best Student Producer (Music/ Movie)-Nanah Qwameh

29. Best Students Activist- Edward Mortey

30. Best Students Communicator of the year- Edward Mortey

31. Best Student Showbiz Presenter- Opoku Joseph

32. Best Student Sport Presenter – Michael Kofi Oduro

33. Best union student PRO – Samuel Osene-Akwah

34. Best Video Editor – Prince Kwadwo Enti

35. Exceptional COVID-19 Reporting- Yankey Thomas Bentum

36. Student Author- Gyimah Kharismah

37. Student Brand Ambassador of the Year- MyzAyi Yunus

38. Student COVID 19 Online news- Aboagye Michael

39. Student DJ of the Year- DJ Moller

40. Student Make-up Artist of the year- Ruth Bentum-Micah

41. Student Production House of The Year- Lord Kay Production

42. Student Radio host Of the Year- Opoku Joseph

43. Students COVID 19 Radio News – Bedi Prince Sellasie

44. Student Social Media Influencer – Sikaofficial

45. Student TV host Of the Year – Stephen Bernard Donkor

46. Student Writer of the Year (Music/ Movie) – MyzAyi Yunus

It came as no surprise to many students when Samuel Osene-Akwah won these categories, he is known for his dedication and commitment to the Communication discipline. He dedicated the awards to Pentecost University, Okyeman Youth For Development, his Course mates, the New Patriotic Party, Families and friends for supporting him.

