Samuel Whyte, Mayor of Accra, others honored at National Drivers and Transport Conference

Samuel Whyte (third from left) with some guests at the conference in Accra

Source: Jerry Wonder, Contributor

Road safety activist Samuel Whyte was recently honored at the 'National Drivers and Transport Conference' held on Saturday, 30th November, at the Accra City Hall in Accra. He was recognized for his continuous voluntary service in advocating for the adherence to driving rules and regulations by motorists. The conference was held under the theme, 'Integrating Road Safety for Sustainable Economic Growth.'

Speaking in an interview, Samuel Whyte expressed his joy at receiving the citation of honor. "I feel honored and privileged to be amid such high-profile personalities. I was there as a panel member to contribute towards the integration of road safety, and little did I know I was going to receive a citation. I was amazed, and yes, that’s a motivation for me to keep educating the public on the importance of road safety through the 'Samuel Whyte Foundation.' It’s a great honor," he said.



As part of the event, a panel discussion was held under the theme 'Integrating Road Safety for Sustainable Economic Growth.' In attendance were the Director-General for the National Road Safety Authority, Ing. David Adonteng, Ghana National Fire Service Regional Safety Officer D.O 1 Evans Owusu, and other stakeholders.

Other honorees at the event included the Mayor of Accra, Hon. Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, Ing. David Adonteng, and many other road safety advocates who also received citations for their efforts in promoting road safety in Ghana. The event was organized by Drivex Company, headed by Mr. Dennis Opaku.