Sandem-Nab advocates inclusion of Buli Language in GES Curricula

A scene from the 2022 Feok

The 2022 FEOK Festival by the Chiefs and People of Sandema has been held.

It is gradually turning into a homecoming event for the people of the Builsa land.



It was also used to mark the 10th Anniversary of the Sandem-Nab and Overlord of the Builsa Traditional Area, Nab Azagsuk Azantilow.



Feok, which in Buli language means abundance of food, has become an ordinary event and thanksgiving among the people.



The festival is also in memory of the sacrifices made by their ancestors in their quest to achieve freedom against slavery in the eighteenth century.



This is seen in a display of the war dance of the Buluk people displayed at the festival grounds.



Nab Azaksuk Azantilow used the occasion to appeal to government to consider making the Buli language a part of the GES curriculum.

A Member of Parliament of the area, James Agalga said “the Feok festival over the years has often given birth to so many developments including marriages, preservation of culture, infrastructural development and human resource development.”



Hon. Agalga however expressed worry that the Sandema-Chuchuliga-Fumbisi road project has not seen any massive improvement after the award of the contract in 2018.



“On several occasions on the floor of Parliament I have queried the Minister of roads and Highways about the Sandema-Chuchuliga-Fumbisi-Weisi roads but nothing seems to be improving on it. I hope the Upper East Regional Minister will follow up so that something is done on our roads.”



On his part, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo congratulated Nab Azantilow for his 10th Anniversary on the throne.



President Akufo-Addo said “although the country is currently going through difficult economic crisis, my government is committed to the chiefs and people of this area. I want the Ghanaian people to have courage, vision and unity among yourself. It is only through these virtues that the country can come out of the economic difficulties.”



President Akufo-Addo also made a donation of GHC50, 000.00 towards the festivities while reiterating his government’s continuous support to the chiefs and people of Buluk.