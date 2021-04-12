Sandema cell break: Police arrests one convict

The suspect was picked up from his hideout upon Police intelligence, sources told GhanaWeb

Coorespondence from Upper East

Police in the Upper East Region have arrested one out of the six prison convicts who broke and escaped from the Sandema Police station on Saturday.



The convict was apprehended by the SWAT Unit of the Police Service on Sunday at Kori, a suburb of the Sandema Municipality.



He was picked up from his hideout upon police intelligence, sources told GhanaWeb.



On April 10, 2021, six convicts in the custody of the Sandema Police, waiting to be transported to the Gambaga Prisons in the North East Region broke free from the facility.



The convicts namely Amonden Azaari, Kwesi Achalipaabey, Albert Walera, Awenyok David, Moses Amoak, Kaseley Nab, and Abaniakame Adocta, escaped from the cells where they were being held with four others.

According to Police details, the convicts forced the metal gate of the police cell open around 10 pm and fled as three officers on duty watched helplessly.



The Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) David Fianko-Okyere said the Police have launched an investigation into the incident.



Whiles calling on the public to assist the Police with critical information that would lead to the apprehension of the remaining convicts, he stated that the police was collaborating with the other security agencies to apprehend the escapees.



“We are making efforts and the matter is under investigation. We don’t want to give any information out that would not help in the course of recapturing them. And like I said, we have been able to recapture one of them who is on his way to court as I speak to you.



“Those who have fled are not from anywhere. They are from Sandema and its environs and Upper East. We are pursuing them. Residents can also help us with information on their whereabouts so that we recapture them for our own good”.