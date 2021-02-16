Sandema commercial tricycle drivers storm Municipal Assembly with petition over robbery attacks

The tricycle drivers have become targets of the armed robbers in recent times.

Drivers of commercial tricycles at Sandema in the Builsa North Municipality have petitioned the Municipal Assembly over the surge in activities of armed robbers in the area.



The commercial drivers, who in recent times have become targets of the attacks, petitioned the Municipal Assembly on February 15, 2021.



In the petition presented to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), David Amoabil Afoko, by the group chairman, Kojo Akumkperi, the drivers called on the Assembly to take serious measures to tackle the state of insecurity in the area which was affecting their business operations.



They stated that robbery incidents in the area were becoming rampant and scarier and members could no longer continue to risk their lives. The drivers said if nothing is done about the situation, they would have no choice but to abandon their operations.



The drivers, therefore, appealed to the Municipal Assembly to work closely with its Security Council (MUSEC) to improve Police visibility and patrols in the town and on major roads such as the Sandema-Chuchuliga, Sandema- Fumbisi, Sandema- Chiana and Sandema- Katiu roads.

They noted that the presence of the security men on the roads would safeguard them and passengers against the nefarious activities of the robbers.



The drivers, in the petition, also expressed worry over Police harassment and extortion meted to members. They claimed Police in the area charged them between Ghc5- Ghc7 before allowing them to operate their tricycles.



They pleaded with the MCE and the Police administration in the Municipality to address the concern.



“At first the police used to collect 2 Cedis from us per motorking but for the past few months, the police has increased it from 2 Cedis to 3 Cedis and for the past two to three market, they don't even accept the 3 Cedis anymore unless 5 or 7 Cedis and it is not helping our work and when we confronted them, they told us that it is order from above”. The Chairman complained.



In his response, the MCE thanked the drivers for the peaceful manner deployed in getting their concerns to Municipal Assembly.

He acknowledged receipt of their petition and informed the drivers that the Assembly was working around the clock to find lasting solutions to the dire situation in the area.



While assuring that Sandema would soon reclaim its lost glory as one of the peaceful towns in the region, the MCE urged the drivers to continue to give off their best in their operation to aid the development of the area.



He hinted that a Military patrol team would soon be in the area to assist the Police to flush out the criminals from every corner of the Municipality. He also assured to sit with the Municipal commander of Police over their harassment and extortion claims to find best solutions.