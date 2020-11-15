Sandema hospital staff express condolences to the Rawlingses

Late Jerry John Rawlings

Some health professionals at the Sandema District hospital in the Upper East Region have expressed their condolences to the family of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The professionals, in a random interview conducted by the Ghana News Agency in the hospital, joined millions of people across the world to express their condolences to the family of the late former President, especially his wife and children.



They also expressed shock on receiving news of the death of the first President of the Fourth Republic which occurred on November 12, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after a short illness.



Mr Eric Bimbon, a nurse at the Out-Patient Department (OPD) of the hospital, said “I was at work when I heard the news of his passing. I was so shocked, even now, I have not recovered from that shock.



He said “My condolence goes to his immediate family, especially Mrs Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, his wife, and the children,” adding that “former President Rawlings has done a lot for Ghana in the areas of electricity and roads,” he said.



Ms Vivian Asampana, a nurse at the Reproductive and Child Health Unit of the hospital, disclosed that she was on the field for the yellow fever vaccination exercise when she heard the news of the passing of former President Rawlings.

“To the wife and children, we are all sympathizing with them, because former President Rawlings is also our father. It is a big blow to us. God gives and He takes, so we leave everything to God,” she said.



Mr Salisu Siba, a Physician Assistant on internship said he first saw the news of Mr Rawlings’ death on their WhatsApp platform, but did not believe, and subsequently confirmed it from a radio station.



He said “I had just closed from night duty. I didn’t know whether to sleep or not. The feeling was so sad for me. Knowing how Mrs Rawlings was always attached to her husband, it is going to be a very difficult moment for her.”



“Also to the three daughters and son he left behind, they should take heart, we will continue to remember them in prayers,” Mr Siba said.



On what he remembers of the late former President Rawlings, he said “I always remember him when we are getting closer to June 4. I am always anxious to know whether he will boom mood or not.

“On 31st December, he normally comes to give some boom speeches. That is actually what I will use to remember Chairman Rawlings,” he added.



Ms Selina Bawa, wished the former late President Rawlings “farewell,” and urged the family to “Take heart, it is a home for everyone, to the whole nation, we should all take heart in this trying moment and pray for him to rest in the bosom of the almighty God.”







