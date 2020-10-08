Sandema residents lock up shops in protest of rising robbery incidents

Residents are protesting a surge in robbery activities

Correspondence from Upper East:

Information reaching GhanaWeb indicates that residents of Sandema in the Builsa North District of the Upper East Region have shut down shops in the town in protest of rising robbery incidents in the area.



Reports say the situation could even get worse as residents are gearing to pour on major streets for a massive demonstration against authorities for failing to tackle the problem.



Images available to GhanaWeb show shops, of all kinds in the markets and along principal streets, shut.



A team of monitors, according to details, have been placed in the town to ensure shop owners comply with the decision.



Shops and businesses, especially in the district capital have been targets of bandits who have always made away with large amounts of money.

The activities of these robbers have left the residents living in fear and leading to the collapse of businesses that are unable to recover from the huge losses.



GhanaWeb's Senyalah Castro is monitoring the development to bring readers up to speed updates.












