Sanitation: AMA encourages Ghanaians to make citizen arrests

The initiative has received immense support from the presidency

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has encouraged Ghanaians to make citizen arrests of people who flout the by-laws on sanitation in Ghana.

Public Relations Officer of the Assembly, Gilbert Ankrah, noted that ensuring the city is clean is a shared responsibility and as such all Ghanaians must endeavour to share in this responsibility.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, Gilbert charged: “As citizens, we have a role to play in terms of citizenry policing. If you see someone dumping refuse, you have the responsibility to arrest such a person and send the person to the nearest assembly to ensure that the laws work”.



The PRO furthered that in times past, these initiatives by citizens have yielded positive results. Backing his point, he related: “There was once a viral video of people dumping their refuse in the gutters during the rainy season. It was a citizen who took the video which helped us to arrest such persons for the law to deal with them. So, we have to speak up as citizens on things that are going wrong in our communities”.



The AMA has assured that when these issues of arrests get to it, it will move to deal with all culprits.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has made a pledge to ensure that ‘Accra Work’ again under his administration.



He has outlined strategies in dealing with security, issues of Chieftaincy and most importantly sanitation.



With his “operation clean your frontage” campaign, every institution or Corporate Body in the Region, would be required to use an hour to clean their environment before work begins.



This initiative has received immense support from the presidency and other governmental institutions.