Sanitation Ministry, Zoomlion present five pick-ups to police, GAF

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah handing over keys to the vehicles to GAF

As part of efforts to maintain and sustain good sanitation, the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), in partnership with Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), has presented five double-cabin pick-up vehicles to the Ghana Police Service and Ghana Armed Forces in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The move is to enable personnel of the two security agencies monitor and ensure compliance with environmental bye-laws in the city of Kumasi, and other parts of Ashanti Region



Making the presentation at the forecourt of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, stated that, “we are by this gesture appreciating efforts of the police and the military in the fight to ensure clean environs of our towns”



He pointed out that it was important that Ghanaians strive to practice good personal hygiene and also observe good sanitation practices.



This, he stressed, will help prevent outbreak of diseases and keep a healthy population to support the country’s development agenda.



“In our pursuit of general cleanliness, we should behave like animals who always keep their environs clean,” the regional minister appealed.

He lauded the effort of the police and military for supporting the government in its quest to make Ghana clean.



“I must place on record that every time we have appealed to them, they have shown readiness to assist the government. And not only in the area of cleaning and cleansing; also personnel of the two security agencies have participated in desilting and dredging drains throughout the region,” he said.



While praising Zoomlion Ghana Limited for the presentation, Mr Osei-Mensah said the gesture will contribute to achieving the president’s vision of making the country clean.



“We cannot agree with the president more in this era of COVID-19 pandemic, as such, this donation is timely and essential,” he stated.



He assured that the vehicles will be used by the two state security agencies for their purpose - monitoring environmental sanitation programmes.

The Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Commissioner of Police (COP) Kwasi Mensah Duku, was grateful to the ministry and the ZGL.



He described the donation as a “noble gesture.”



He said such collaborations were essential to the country’s battle against COVID-19.



He particularly commended Zoomlion Ghana Limited for its support over the past few years to the security agencies.

Source: Patricia Ofori Atta, Contributor

