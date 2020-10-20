Sanitation Ministry spends about GH¢3.7million on dustbin distribution

The Public Litter Bin Scheme is under the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources

A total of about GH?3.7million has so far been spent on the Public Litter Bin Scheme this is according to the Director of Sanitation at the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.

Mr Anthony Mensah made this known to Myjoyonline.com during the presentation of some 370 dustbins to the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).



“The third phase which is ongoing now comprises 3, 000 at the cost GH?1.7 million. But for the previous phases, I do not have the exact figure but it will be twice as much of this figure, which will be about GH?3.7million,” said the Director of Sanitation at the Ministry.



The Public Litter Bin Scheme is aimed at controlling public littering as the bins are positioned at vantage points to reduce the indiscriminate dumping of refuse on the streets which has been a major public concern.

The Ministry has indicated that the bin distribution has been able to assist the fight against indiscriminate dumping of refuse on the streets and open spaces.



Under the first and second phases of the project, a total of 5,100 bins were distributed to some selected Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in Ashanti, Central, Greater Accra, Northern, Oti, Volta, and Western Regions.