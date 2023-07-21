Sanitation minister should resign immediately - Kumbungu MP

Adam Hamza, Kumbungu MP

In the wake of shocking revelations of theft at the residence of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Hamza Adam, has called for her immediate resignation.

The incident which involved a staggering sum of over US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana Cedis, has sparked outrage and demands for accountability.



Reacting to the disturbing development, Hamza Adam did not mince his words as he expressed his concerns. "We all know it is illegal to keep such monies because if you look at the quantum of money that is alleged to be found in her residence, if we got such an amount of money, we didn't need to go to the IMF," he said, hinting at the financial implications of the robbery.



He further emphasized the seriousness of the matter, stressing the need to thoroughly investigate all ministers currently serving the country. "That is also a wake-up call, which means we have to go down and investigate all ministers serving the country at the moment," he asserted.



Hamza Adam also called for the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources to take swift action by resigning from her position, as her continuous stay might interfere with the ongoing prosecution processes.



"I think it is important that the minister, as a matter of urgency, relinquish her position as a minister because her continued stay may interfere with the prosecution processes. We demand that the minister clears the way by doing the ultimate thing, or the president must compel her to resign," he added firmly.

According to reports by The Chronicle, the brazen thefts occurred at the couple's residence in Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra, over a three-month period from July to October 2022. The accused, identified as Patience and Sarah, are facing serious charges, including conspiracy to commit a crime and multiple counts of stealing involving staggering amounts of money.



Not only were monetary assets stolen, but the accused also allegedly made off with personal belongings of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, such as valuable clothes, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry. The stolen items amounted to a shocking value of GH¢95,000 and US$95,000.



Further accusations involved Patience acting alone in the theft of cultural treasures, including six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, which belonged to the minister's husband.



The court has also charged three additional individuals in connection with the thefts, revealing the complexity of the case.



YNA/WA