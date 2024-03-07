Sankofa Series: 'Lift high the flag of Ghana', Ghana's national anthem in the 1st Republic

Do you know that Ghana has had three different national anthems since its independence on March 6, 1957?

The first national anthem of Ghana adopted after the nation got its independence from the British was the original “God Bless Our Home Land, Ghana,” composed by Philip Gbeho and sung to lyrics written by Emmanuel Pappoe-Thompson.



This anthem was changed by the first President of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, in 1960, when the country became a republic and the new anthem was used throughout the 1st Republic (from 1060 to 1966).



Dr. Kwame Nkrumah changed the original “God Bless Our Home Land, Ghana” to “Lift High the Flag of Ghana,” which was also reportedly composed by Philip Gbeho.



But after the overthrow of Dr. Nkrumah in 1966, the anthem was changed to “God Bless Our Home Land, Ghana” with different lyrics.



According to nationalanthems.com, the current lyrics of Ghana’s National Anthem were adopted after a contest was held for new lyrics.

Some scholars say that the original lyrics of Philip Gbeho were "Lord God, our father, we pray thee, Be thou our guide in all our ways, May we unite together, proclaim the dawn of our new day! Children of Ghana, arise and uphold your cause, and blaze the trail of freedom far and wide, O God our Father, harken to our call, and bring us peace here in our fatherland.”



Dr. Michael Kwame Gbordzoe composed new lyrics for the anthem with the same tune, which brought about: “God bless our homeland, Ghana and make our nation great and strong. Bold to defend forever. The cause of freedom and of right; Fill our hearts with true humility, make us cherish fearless honesty, And help us to resist oppressors' rule. With all our will and might for evermore” in 1970.



Dr Gbordzoe wrote three stanzas of "God bless our homeland, Ghana," which was under the regime of the National Redemption Council led by the late General I. K Acheampong.



Below is the lyrics of the four-stanzas ‘thrilling’ Lift high the flag of Ghana



1. Lift high the flag of Ghana, the gay star shining in the sky, bright with the souls of our fathers, beneath whose shade we'll live and die! Red for the blood of the heroes in the fight, green for the precious farms of our birth-right, and linked with this is the shining golden band that marks the richness of our Fatherland.

2. We'll live and die for Ghana, our land of hope for ages to come! Shout it aloud, O Ghana, and beat it up on the drum! Come from the palm-lined shore, from the broad northern plain, From the farm and the forest, the mountain and mine. Your children sing with ancient minstrel lore: Freedom forever, for evermore!



3. God be with us in Ghana and make our nation great and strong, Brave defend forever the cause of freedom and of rights. For ever the flag of Ghana proudly flies in distant seas or else beneath our skies. Let peace and fellow feeling be our might, and may our name be a radiant light.



4. This be our vow, O Ghana, to live as one, in unity, and in your strength, O Ghana, to build a new fraternity! Africa waits in the night of the clouded years for the spreading light that now appears to give us all a place beneath the sun: The destined ending of a task well done.



Listen to the first stance of ‘Lift High the Flag of Ghana’ below:





BAI/OGB



