Sankofa Series: Meet Ghana's first female Attorney-General

In February 2009, Ghana marked a significant milestone as Betty Mould-Iddrisu became the country's first woman Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.

Appointed by President John Evans Atta Mills, her inauguration was met with high hopes and expectations.



President Atta Mills expressed confidence in Mould-Iddrisu, stating, "We have no doubt you have what it takes to be Attorney-General."



He urged her to enhance the operations of the Justice Ministry, emphasizing that Ghanaians would judge her performance by comparing the Ministry's effectiveness before and during her tenure.



Born on March 22, 1953, Betty Mould-Iddrisu received her early education at prestigious institutions like the Ghana International School, Achimota School, and Accra Academy.



She pursued higher education at the University of Ghana, obtaining a Bachelor's degree in law (L.L.B) and later a Master's Degree from the London School of Economics in 1978.

Before her groundbreaking appointment, Lawyer Betty Mould-Iddrisu held notable positions, including Director of the Legal and Constitutional Affairs Division of the Commonwealth Secretariat.



During her tenure, she played pivotal roles in various legal and governance matters, overseeing initiatives in transnational crime, counter-terrorism, and international humanitarian law.



Throughout her career, Mould-Iddrisu has been recognized as a leading expert in Intellectual Property Rights, gender and human rights law, and development issues.



She has provided counsel to Heads of States, Ministers, and civil society, offering high-level advice on international law, constitutional law, and human rights.



Despite her demanding professional commitments, Mould-Iddrisu has maintained a strong public presence, actively contributing to intellectual discourse and political activism.

She continues to be a trailblazer in her field, exemplifying excellence and leadership.



Betty Mould-Iddrisu's legacy extends beyond her professional achievements; she is also known for her familial connections, being the wife of former Minister of Defence Mahama Iddrisu and the elder sister of Alex Mould, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.



