Sasabi chief's son inflict machete wounds on Legon staff

File Photo: The victim has been referred to the 37 military hospital

Son of the Chief of New Sasabi, near Oyibi on the Dodowa road, Benjamin Mensah Larteh has allegedly inflicted machete wounds on a staff of the University of Ghana Business School, Atsu Kudohor, leaving his left arm almost falling off.

Atsu, aged 39, is currently on admission at the Legon Hospital after going through a 7-hour surgery to fix his arm. Doctors say his hand must be held back with a metal drilled into his bones or else the hand must be amputated from his shoulder. The doctors are therefore referring him to the 37 military hospital for further treatment.



Narrating the incident, the victim’s uncle Raybond Kofi Budu said, Atsu who rears goat, realized on Sunday July 19, 2020 that some of his goats were missing so he decided to inform the Chief of the town. Upon reaching the Chief’s house he met the Chief’s son who asked of his mission to the house.



Atsu then explained that he came to see the Chief to complain about his missing goats, a comment which angered Lartey who started pushing and insulting Atsu.



According to the uncle, Atsu then enquired from Larteh if he has ever wronged him but he would not budge and continued to rain insults on Atsu. The uncle continued that Atsu then decided to leave and return later to meet the Chief but unknowing to Atsu Larteh Afollowed him to his house with a machete and started slashing him. He then took off when Atsu started shouting for help.



Atsu was then rushed to the Dodowa hospital but due to the severity of the injuries, he was referred to the Legon hospital for treatment.

The incident was then reported to the Oyibi Police and one CID Sergeant Ophelia Serwaa Adjei was put in charge of the case. According to Raybond, the Oyibi police has refused to arrest Benjamin for fear of offending the Chief.



“The Chief and the CID both came to visit my nephew at the hospital but the CID has refused to issue an arrest warrant for the boy, neither has she even asked the father to produce the boy. She rather told us to arrest the boy and bring him to the station when we see him, we therefore asked for an arrest permit but she again refused to issue us with one” Atsu’s uncle lamented.



“So far it is only the Chief’s daughter one Gifty who has been engaging us and pleading with us to exercise patience,” stated Budu.



According to Atsu’s uncle, the CID told him in one of their conversations that Atsu is the fourth victim to suffer similar incident from Benjamin and that the police was yet to even arrest him for any of the crimes he has committed in the area.

