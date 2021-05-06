Saturday is Red Cross Day

People indulge in blood donation and other health awareness programmes to commemorate this Day

The world will mark Red Cross Day, also known as, Red Crescent Day, on Saturday, May 8.

The Day is commemorated May 8, every year, to mark the birth anniversary of Red Cross founder and recipient of the first Nobel Peace Prize, Henry Dunant.



Henry Dunant, who was born on May 8, 1828, established the Red Cross Committee International in Geneva, Switzerland, with the mission of inspiring, encouraging and initiating humanitarian activities in order to generate a peaceful environment worldwide.



The Red Crescent Day celebration is dedicated to people who suffer from shortage of food, several natural disasters, epidemic diseases and war across the globe.



On this day, people around the world celebrate the principles of the international Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, providing basic amenities to the needy who suffer natural disasters.



The principles include humanity, impartiality, neutrality, voluntary service, universality, unity and independence, which are the core approaches the Red Cross uses to help the needy in times of emergencies.



The Red Cross is known to provide first aid, social care and refugee services amongst others to help save people’s lives in times of danger.

The theme for World Red Cross Day 2019 was “Love” which focused primarily on asking people what they loved about the Red Cross.



According to dnaindia.org, several online programmes were organised last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



In 2020, the theme for the Red Cross Day was “keep clapping for all volunteers and staff worldwide responding to COVID-19.”



Around the world, people indulge in blood donation and other health awareness programmes to commemorate this Day.



In Ghana, journalists spread the news via online, radio and television to create awareness and the need to enrich the lives of the vulnerable who suffer natural disasters.



According to statistics, over 95 million volunteers of the Red Cross societies are honoured on the Red Cross Day due to their excellent level of work to save lives around the world.