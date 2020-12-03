Saudi embassy to award 156 Ghanaians with scholarships to study abroad

The Saudi Arabia government has resolved to offer educational scholarships to Ghanaian students for the 2020/2021 academic year.

This was announced by the Saudi Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Meshal Hamdan Al-Rogi.



He said that they have targetted, this year, to have one hundred and fifty-six beneficiaries.



The beneficiaries will be studying in selected tertiary institutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The announcement of the scholarship opportunity comes following the opening of admissions into Saudi Universities for the 2020/2021 academic year.



Prospective applicants are to meet the following requirements:

A. The age of the student must be over 17 years and under 25 years for the university level and the Institute of Arabic Language education, under 30 years for Master’s degree, under 35 years for doctoral degree. The educational institution board has the right to make exceptions.



B. The student’s government agrees to his/her study in the Kingdom, for countries that require Saudi students to do the same.



C. The student has not received another scholarship from an educational institution in the kingdom



D. To certify certificates and documents from the authorities specified by the educational institution



E. To present a certificate devoid of criminal records from the security services in his country

F. Was not dismissed from an educational institution in the kingdom



G. A female student must be accompanied by a male family member, in accordance with the instructions governing that, To be covered by a scholarship, Or have a regular residency, Or apply to an employer’s registry that needs his services.



H. To pass the medical examination determined by the rules and regulations.



I. The educational institution may require the recommendation of a student by one of the bodies, institutions or persons specified by the institution.



Interested Ghanaian applicants are to click here for more information.

They may also send their inquiries to the following contact:



WhatsApp: +233 558211936



Call: +233 302774311/ +233 302776651