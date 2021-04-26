Savannah RCC sets up taskforce to halt illegal mining, tree felling, charcoal burning

Mr Saeed Muhazu, Savannah Regional Minister

The Savannah Regional Co-ordinating Council (RCC) has set up a special taskforce to stop illegal mining, tree felling and commercial charcoal burning in the region.

The taskforce which comprised police and other security personnel as well as some selected civilians is to map out strategies to halt the increasing activities of illegal mining and charcoal burning in the region.



Mr Saeed Muhazu, the Savannah Regional Minister, who inaugurated the taskforce, here, in Damongo affirmed the RCC’s commitment to fight against all forms of destruction of the environment in the area.



He, therefore, charged the members of the taskforce to put all hands on deck to flash out all persons engaged in the charcoal burning and all forms of illegal mining in the region.



Mr Muhazu stated that the mandate of the taskforce was to employ every available means to stop the menace of illegal mining and commercial charcoal burning in the region.



The Minister, therefore, entreated them not to spare anyone who stood in their way in achieving the goal set for them.

“Make sure those involved especially commercial vehicles carrying charcoal in any part of region are impounded,” he instructed.



The Minister called on the chiefs and political leaders in the area not to stand in the way of the taskforce by way of trying to intervene on behalf of offenders but rather support the taskforce to carry out their mandate effectively and efficiently.



“Please nobody should try to intervene in the discharge of the duties of this taskforce,” Mr Muhazu pleaded.



The chairman of the taskforce, the Savannah Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Enoch Adutwum Bediako on behalf of the taskforce pledged to live up to the responsibility.



“It is a heavy responsibility but we would do everything under our power to realise the objectives,” he assured.

The police commander also called on the media to support the taskforce to execute their mandate.



DCOP Bediako said the manner in which some people were destroying the environment was alarming and that it was time to put in measures to protect it.



He gave all those involved in charcoal burning and illegal mining a grace period of one week to pack out of the region.



The police commander hinted that the taskforce would start its operation on April 30.