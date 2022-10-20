Savannah Region: 44 cleared to contest NDC Regional Executive positions

File Photo: NDC flag

A total number of forty-four (44) aspirants have been cleared to contest in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Savannah Regional Executive elections at end of vetting on Saturday 15th October, 2022.

Information reaching Bole-based Nkilgi Fm indicates that the vetting process went on successfully without any of those who filed to contest disqualified.



At the end of the filing for nominations, seven (7) women will be vying for various positions in the NDC Savannah Regional elections.



The position of Chairman occupied by the incumbent, Alhaji Imoro popularly known as “Man blessing” went unopposed followed by the Treasurer position occupied by the incumbent and a former District Chief Executive (DCE) West Gonja Mr Ali Kassim going unopposed.



All the other positions are being contested for by five leading members of the party including Musah Fatawu, Alhaji Ibrahim Baba Zakaria , Issahaku Jamani, Alhaji Fuseini Amoro and Alhaji Mohammed Amin Baba.



The Secretary position is being contested for by Mr Sualisu Be-Awuribe Issifu and Abdul Nasser Adam Aforo.



Also, the Deputy Secretary position is being contested by four people namely

Mahama Abu, Godsennor Viel, Emmanuel Safo Sadari and Bahie Amos.



For the Organiser position, two people are contesting namely Sorku Kassim Yahuza and Inusah Abdulai whiles four people are contesting for the Deputy Organiser positions. They are Alaja Muniru , Iddi Seidu, Muntala Tawfique and Zakaria Braimah Ewura .



The Deputy Treasurer position is being contested by Mohammed Siba, Hajia Salamatu S. Saaka and Mohammed Gazare Abubakari .



The Communication Officer position is being contested by Abdulai Abdul Jalilu and Issifu Seidu Kudus, whiles the Deputy Communication Officer position has five aspirants vying for that position. They are Haruna Muntala, Sulemana Wahidu, Abu Hassan Mahama, Bodai Gafaru and Yahaya Seidu.



The Zongo Caucus is being contested by Ewuntomah Abdul-Mumuni and Mohammed Sulemana.



The Youth Organiser position is being contested by Inusah Mahama, Seidu Osman and Yahaya Issahaku.

Also, Deputy Organiser position is being contested by Bawa Mubarik, Nuhu Mahama,



Sabutey Kud-Ratu, Saaka Abdul Razak and Umar Abdul Hafiz.



The Women Organiser position is being contested by three aspirants namely Hajia Zanabu Awudu, Dawuni Zenabu and Bawa Afisha. Whiles the Deputy Women’s Organiser position is being contested by Issah Abibata, Zakaria Nafisah and Mahama Asana.



As an internal election, aspirants have promised to keep a clean campaign to keep the unity among themselves after the elections to forge ahead to bring back former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC party back to power come 2024.