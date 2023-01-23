Savannah Region: Allow your wards to return to school – Education Director appeals to parents

File Photo

The Savannah Regional Director of Education, Hajia Nantogma Katumi Atta, has appealed to parents in the Savannah Region to as a matter of urgency allow their wards in the various Senior High Schools (SHSs) to report to their respective schools.

Hajia Katumi made this appeal after visiting some schools in the region three weeks after reopening.



The visit saw many classrooms in the region still empty.



She further appealed to parents to ensure their wards show up on campus for academic work to fully commence.

She indicated that the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) that would be conducted across Ghana will not wait for schools in Savannah Region, hence, they must begin academic work now.



She added further that the syllabus is the same in all schools and urged students to report as soon as possible since teaching and learning are ongoing.



Schools in the country reopened on January 10, 2023, but some schools especially the Damongo Senior High School and the Ndewura Jakpa Senior High School including some other schools in the region as of Monday, January 23, 2023, are yet to have their students reporting for academic work to start.