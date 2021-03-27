Savannah Region Council of State Member enskinned as Kpongriwura of Bole

The outdooring of the enskinned Kpongriwura would take place tomorrow

The Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional area Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) has eskinned Alhaji Adam Zakaria, an elected Member of Council of State of Ghana representing the Savannah Region as Kpongriwura of the Bole Traditional Area at a colourful but brief ceremony on 27th March, 2021.

The enskinment saw Chiefs from across the Savannah Region, members of the Gonjaland Youth Association in attendance.



Kpongri is an old community located in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region in the Bole Traditional area.



The new Kpongriwura hails from the royal Sarfope gate of the Bole Traditional area. He was born to Maluwewura Zakaria of Bole and Mantewuche (Queen mother of Buipe) Achulo.

The Kpongriwura is a former Principal of the Bagabaga College of Education in Tamale and other positions he held outside his Tecaging profession are National Secretary of Gonjaland Youth Association, Presiding Member of Bole District Assembly, Board Member of Electricity Company of Ghana, Board Member of Bui Power Authority.



The outdooring of the enskinned Kpongriwura would take place tomorrow Sunday 28th March, 2021 and on Monday 29th March, 2021 the new Chief will visit his community of Kpongri in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region.