Savannah Regional House of Chiefs confirms members to National House of Chiefs

The Savannah Regional House of Chiefs has elected and confirmed five (5) prominent Chiefs to represent the region at the National House of Chiefs meetings at its maiden meeting on Wednesday 21st October, 2020 as the Bole Traditional Council boycotts the meeting.

The President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) in an address read on his behalf by Buipewura Jinapor (II), Vice- President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, congratulated members of the house for the excellent participation during the inauguration of the house last month that was attended by Vice- President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and further congratulated the inauguration planning committee headed by the Kpembewura for demonstrating competence in the discharge of their duties during the ceremony.



Buipewura added that the purpose of the first-ever meeting held after the inauguration is to confirm the nomination of the elected representatives of the region to the national house of Chiefs who will serve as the mouthpiece of the region adding that the activity is carried out to satisfy the constitutional requirements and officially give recognition to members representing the voice of the newly created Savannah region at the national house of chiefs.



Buipewura Abudulai Jinapor (I) used the occasion to announce to the house that he (Buipewura Jinapor II) has been selected as the Vice-President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs and also urged members of the house to cause a change that will bring massive social, cultural, economic and traditional development to the people of the Savannah Region.



He reminded the house about the need to ensure that election 2020 is free and fair by contributing their quota through the control of their statements to the general public, preach against politics of insults and attacks and further urged the youth not to allow any politician to use them for their parochial interest to stir up any unpleasant environment before, during and after the elections since the ultimate goal for Ghana is to choose the president and members of Parliament in peace, harmony and in unity.



Elections were not conducted even though the electoral commission was at the venue as all the 5 nominated members were confirmed after the house had agreed to do so. The five prominent Chiefs include Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor (II), Kpembewura Ndefoso Babange (IV), Kikpandewura Kanyiti (II), Kongwura Jinkurge (I) and Kusawguwura Kunkarga (I).

Meanwhile, the Bole Traditional Council has boycotted the meetings of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs until a petition they forwarded to the Savannah Regional House of Chief is given attention.



