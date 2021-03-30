Savannah Regional Minister pay courtesy call on Yagbonwura

Savannah Regional Minister Mr Saeed Muhazu Jibril

The Savannah Regional Minister Mr Saeed Muhazu Jibril paid a courtesy call on the King and Overlord of the Gonja Traditional area, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) at the Jakpa Palace in Damongo the Savannah Regional capital on 29th March, 2021.

Mr Saeed Jibril Muhazu in an address at the Jakpa Palace thanked the Yagbonwura and the many other chiefs who offered their prayers during his appointment and vetting processes.



He further said President Nana Akufo-Addo before his appointment asked him whether he will be ready to work with the chiefs which he assured the President of his readiness to work with them during the day and in the night anytime he is called upon.



Mr Jibril further seeked for the blessing and support of the Yagbonwura for his immediate action on the ban on charcoal burning and logging in the Savannah Region.



He told the Yagbonwura to appeal to all other Chiefs in the Savannah Region not to interfere in the work of the security agencies when their operations in the region starts later next month.



The Regional Minister assured the Yagbonwura that the law will not spare anyone found to be involved in the act of deforestation in the region which the President has tasked them to end including other regions up north.



He again announced to the Yagbonwura that every mining activity in the region would be registered soon to be able to trace those involved since the time where those involved in the act pays nothing to the chiefs of the land and government is going to be a thing of the past.

He said everything on the land of the Yagbonwura must be of proper use to the Chiefs and people.



Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) through his linguist Alhaji Afuli thanked the Savannah Regional Minister and his entourage for the visit and assured them of his full support towards the fight in protecting the forests in the region.



The Yagbonwura said his doors are opened always for the minister and gave his blessings to the taskforce that will begin the operations in the region.



Meanwhile, the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council headed by the Savannah Regional minister will later today address the media about what exactly the task force would be doing in the region.



All the Municipal and District Chief Executives of the Savannah Region were at the Jakpa Palace with the Savannah Regional minister during the courtesy call.