Save Nations Foundation donates to Chosen Children Center Orphanage Home

In a remarkable display of philanthropy, the Save Nations Foundation (SNF), a non-governmental Organization exemplified compassion and kindness by donating some items to Chosen Children’s Center in Accra.

The items donated include bags of rice, Cooking oil, boxes of soft drinks, milk, packs of water, and some cooked rice.



Presenting the items to the management, Co-Executive Founder /Country Director of Save Nations Foundation Mr. Isaac Kofi Dzokpo stated that the visit was not merely a donation drive but also an opportunity for interaction and engagement, as SNF members spent quality time engaging with the children, fostering an atmosphere of warmth and encouragement.



“The donation was being supported by three philanthropists in Canada and the UK; namely Christian Oduro, Andrews Agyekum, and Andy Darko Agyemang. They decided to partner with Save Nations Foundation to help put a smile on the faces of these lovely children as celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ,” he explained.



Save Nations Foundation found it necessary to put a smile on the faces of deprived children in the manner Christ would have done.” He added, “We chose the Chosen Children’s Center to support the efforts of the Management and other existing NGOs who are committed to championing the cause.



Mr. Samuel Osei, Co-Executive Founder, reiterated the foundation's unwavering commitment to collaborating with governmental bodies and relevant stakeholders globally, aiming to address the challenges faced by children.



“Save Nations Foundation's gesture echoes the essence of Christmas, resonating with the values of empathy and generosity, aiming to bring warmth and cheer to children in need," he stressed.

Receiving the items, on behalf of the Orphanage Home, Madam Felicity Ali, lauded Save Nations Foundation’s benevolence, acknowledging the significant impact such contributions have on the welfare and development of the children in their care.



This act of kindness stands as a testament to the ethos of the Save Nations Foundation, inspiring others to follow suit and contribute to the betterment of society.







However, she appealed to philanthropists, NGOs, and other corporate bodies to extend their support towards completing an ongoing building project that will serve as classrooms and dormitories for the children.



Save Nations Foundation is a non-governmental organization committed to creating positive and lasting change in impoverished communities around the world to make the world a better place for all and sundry. With a commitment to sustainable development, we strive to create lasting change that empowers those in need.