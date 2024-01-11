Save the Nation Movement: new political party in the offing

Desmond Kwame Abrefa, the presidential candidate for Save the Nation Movement

Source: GNA

The Save the Nation Movement, a new political party, has been unveiled as it bids to contest the 2024 General Election.

At an outdoor ceremony in Accra, supporters, executives, and the presidential candidate wore paraphernalia of the movement, including t-shirts, cloth, and flags, to grace the occasion.



Supporters and the leaders of the party alike sang cheerful and patriotic songs to demonstrate their excitement over the launch of the new political movement in Ghana.



The emblem of the party consists of a lion, and the colours include yellow and white.



In an address to the supporters, Desmond Kwame Abrefa, the presidential candidate, said his decision to contest the 2024 election was based on the social, economic, and political deficit the country was facing.



He said the challenges confronting the country required a new kind of leadership to break the political duopoly that had marked Ghana’s fourth republican democracy.



“When we look at the level of development in the country, it is clear that Ghana has no future. Clearly, roads, markets, health centres, and educational structures are not up to the standard as compared to most developing and developed countries across the globe,” he said.

Abrefa also said the future of the country lied in the hands of leaders who understood the progress and development of the country.



The presidential candidate also bemoaned the policy formulation approach of the country, saying the adherence to the party manifesto instead of a long-term national development plan by political parties in government had occasioned the development deficit of the country.



When given the nod to become the country’s president, Abrefa promised to run an all-inclusive government that would feature resource persons from various fields and political parties.



“I believe that every individual, regardless of party affiliation, has something good to offer the nation; as such, creating a politically inclusive government will ensure that all of the country’s human resources are utilised for the benefit of the nation as a whole,’’ he said.



The Movement promised to develop the human resource potential of the country, notably the youth, to reduce the reliance on foreign experts.



Abrefa urged the supporters to avail themselves of voluntary services, particularly speaking on behalf of the party on various media platforms if the need arose.