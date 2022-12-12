'Save the Street Children' campaign to fete children on December 27

The campaign will take place in Kumasi on December 27

Source: Isaac Distinguished, Contributor

A newly formed but impactful nonprofit organization, Time to Think Foundation, is set to collaborate with Aim Ghana, a like-minded foundation, for a mega donation, dubbed "Save the Street Children for National Development."

The programme’s first two editions was solely headlined by Aim Ghana.



However, this third edition of the annual donation program will come off on December 27, 2022 at Adum-Pampaso, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana with Time To Think as the leading organizer working in collaboration with Aim Ghana.



The two benevolent bodies will be giving items to restore smiles to the faces of over thousand (1,000) suffering street children in the Ashanti regional capital.



Mr. Akosah Kofi Richard, CEO of Time To Think, stated in an interview with Kumasi-based Ultimate FM that failing to assist these children will be detrimental to the nation's development because they may end up engaging in social vices that will harm the country as a whole.





The score, the philanthropist urged Ghanaians to support the worthy cause by donating whatever they could, no matter how small or large—clothing, money, or anything else—to help the impoverished children.



According to him, doing so will benefit the entire nation by saving it from the impending disaster that may occur if street children are left alone and uncared for.





As part of the program, there will be a float on some of the principal streets of Kumasi to raise awarenes regarding the need to support the needy, thereby giving the children a fair sense of the Christmas festive season.Together with partners, the media, and other well-meaning individuals and bodies, the main show will commence right after the carnival in grand style.

The Time to Think and Aim Ghana Foundations, led by Mr. Akosah Kofi Richard and Miss Gladys Biney, respectively, call on the entire nation to support the noble programme in whichever way they can to make their upcoming donation a success.



Interested persons who wish to support should send their donations in cash or call the organizers via; 0243278112 (Richard Akosah) or 0554270683 (Gladys Biney).



About Time To Think Foundation



The Time To Think Foundation is a non-profit organisation that has been assisting learners from Kindergarten to Junior High School.



The Foundation intends to operate in Ghana and other African countries such as Cote d'Ivoire, Benin, Togo, Cameroon, Nigeria, and Burkina Faso, with a focus on areas with little educational support.

The Foundation also hosts learning seminars, role-plays, and workshops, as well as exchange programmes between regions and amongst African countries to actively promote exposure.



It also seeks to identify brilliant but financially-challenged individuals in order to provide assistance through scholarships, for the realisation of the career aspirations of beneficiaries within the country and the African Continent.



