Save us from armed land guards - Gomoa Akraman Tufuhene calls on IGP

Dr George Akufo Dampare (IGP)

Nana Adua-Yaw Okyere Abekah, the Tufuhene of Gomoa Akraman in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, has called on the Inspector General of Police, Dr. Akufo Dampare, to come to their aid amidst the insecurities being created by armed land guards.

According to him, armed land guards are currently terrorising community members and the developers of Gomoa Akraman, hence the need for the police to step in to salvage the situation before it worsens.



Nana Adua-Yaw Okyere Abekah said the majority of their farmlands had been captured and destroyed by a group of land guards who are selling them to individuals for residential purposes.



“We are calling on the IGP, Interior Ministry, and Regional Police Command to come to our aid and solve the situation because we don’t want to act so that people will say we, the Gomoa Akraman, are violent people. We will defend ourselves if these land guards continue to terrorise us and seize our lands,” Nana Adua-Yaw Okyere Abekah said on Rainbow Radio Accra.

The Chief of Gomoa Akraman, Nana Kwame Appiah (IV), also called on residents of Gomoa Akraman to come together and protect properties and develop Gomoa Akraman.



“The only thing I will say is that we need unity to prevail in this community because we can only resist the oppressor if we are together, so if there is any internal problem, we have to resolve it before we can tackle these people to protect our properties in this town.”