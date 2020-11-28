Savelugu EC trains visually impaired persons on tactile voting method

The move by the EC is to ensure that people with visual impairment are not denied their civic duty

The Savelugu Municipal Directorate of the Electoral Commission (EC), has trained members of the Ghana Blind Union in the Municipality and its environs, on how to use tactile jackets to vote in the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The move by the EC is to ensure that people with visual impairment are not denied the opportunity to exercise their franchise in identifying and voting for candidates of their choice.



Madam Helena Afoko, Northern Regional Gender Officer, who spoke on behalf of the Savelugu Municipal Director of the EC, said the training was part of planned activities to reduce the number of spoilt and rejected ballots among visually impaired persons.



She said it was also to enable them to vote independently for their preferred candidates and do so in secrecy.

She urged them to turn-out massively on the day of elections and exercise their civic rights without difficulties.



Alhassan Suley, Chairman of the Savelugu Branch of the Union, commended the EC for giving them the training and said it came at the right time.



“We are very happy to undergo this training because it will allow us to cast our ballots for our preferred candidates with ease,” he added.