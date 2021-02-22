Savelugu Hospital to be close down due to surge in coronavirus infections

Correspondence from Northern Region
The Savelugu Municipal Hospital in the Northern Region has announced that the hospital will on February 22, 2021, undergo a 2-week partial close-down due to a surge of COVID 19 infections in the Municipality.
A memo sighted by GhanaWeb indicates that, the reason for the closure is to afford the hospital the space for a disinfection exercise to take place.
“The hospital shall render only emergency services" the statement added.
This according to the memo will enable the hospital to reduce staff-client interaction and pave way for the disinfection of the place, in other to break the chain of transmission.
They, therefore, entreat the general public to remain calm and co-operate with the management of the hospital.
They also urged the general public to take the precautionary measures seriously.