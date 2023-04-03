4
Savelugu MP shows up in court following bench warrant for his arrest

Abdulai Iddrisu Member of parliament for Savelugu, Iddriss Jacob Abdulai

Mon, 3 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The member of parliament for Savelugu, Iddriss Jacob Abdulai, has appeared before the Tamale Court after a bench warrant was issued for his arrest

On March 31, the court issued a bench warrant for Iddriss Jacob Abdulai after he was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

However, as the case began, the MP failed to show up in court over the issue, forcing the judge to issue a bench warrant.

Following this development, the MP appeared before the court on April 3 and was accompanied by scores of supporters as well as some MPs and regional NDC executives, 3news.com reports.

On December 9, 2020, state prosecutors said they found an AK-47 rifle and 60 rounds of ammunition in an office that is said to belong to the MP.

This was rejected by the NDC, stating emphatically that its offices, Savelugu’s not an exception, are open and the weapons might have been planted there deliberately.

This was, however, taken to court.

YNA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
