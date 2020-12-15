Sawla DCE 'caught hoarding government property to private residence’

The items included COVID-19 PPE, TV sets, beds, mattresses, sound systems among others.

An attempt by the police to stop a District Chief Executive in the Savannah Region from moving government properties from his official residence to his private home nearly resulted in a brawl.

The incident which reportedly happened on Saturday, December 12, when the Chief Executive for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Lawal Taminu was loading several labelled assembly items into a KIA truck with registration number GS 3781-13.



Though the police and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) succeeded in retrieving the items the DCE verbally assaulted the officials which nearly created an unpleasant scene.



“The DCE verbally assaulted the district BNI officer and me, he called us corrupt, that we aid robberies and that we were in bed with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) just because we won’t let him take government property away,” District Police Commander ASP Degraft Armah Adjei was quoted as saying.





“He even threatened to ensure we are transferred out of the district.”



ASP Armah Adjei stated that as long as he remains the police commander of the district, “no government or assembly property will be taken away by the DCE.”



Meanwhile, efforts to reach the DCE for comments on the development has not been successful.



