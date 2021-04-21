Sawla DCE presents 200 dual desks to GES

Lawal Tamimu making the presentation

The District Chief Executive for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Mr Lawal Tamimu has presented two hundred (200) dual desks to the district directorate of Education on 14th April 2021.

At a brief ceremony to present the dual desks, the DCE said the decision to procure the furniture was taken at the management meeting because of the infrastructure deficit the district is facing.



He added that the furniture will enhance teaching and learning in the district since pupils would now have a decent and comfortable place to read and write.



Mr Lawal Tamimu said the standard of education can be raised if all stakeholders play the necessary and important roles. He used the opportunity to appeal to teacher trainees to accept posting to the district and pledged his commitment to the development of the district.

The DCE said the District Assembly has over the year done a lot in the education sector and would continue to do more.



Receiving the dual desks for onward distribution to some basic schools in the district, the Ghana Education Service (GES) Director for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Madam Abubakari Abiba Soale said the arrival of the desks was timely. She reveals that, the student per teacher ratio in the district is poor hence the need for more teachers in the district.



Madam Abubakari Abiba Soale used the opportunity to appeal to other benevolent organizations to support the education directorate.