Sawla NHIA boss asked to step aside over attempted sexual assault

File photo: The NHIA has also condemned the actions of Mr. Mahama Sakara

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has asked Mahama Sakara, the Authority’s Manager at the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District, to step aside for investigations to be carried out by the police following ‘sexual assault’ and ‘attempted rape’ allegations levelled against him by a staff nurse.

This follows a petition by the nurse alleging that Mahama Sakara visited her duty post on July 8, 2020 under the guise of “monitoring” and then sexually assaulted her.



In a press statement released by the NHIA on July 17, 2020, further investigation is being carried out by the Ghana Police Service concerning the case.



“We wish to assure the general public and all stakeholders that the Authority has already taken action with regards to the petition. The District Manager has been issued a query and his response has been received. There is also an on-going investigation by the Police service and further actions will be taken as the facts of the case unfold. In the mean time the District Manager has been asked to step aside,” parts of the statement read.



The NHIA has however clearly indicated their stance on sexual crimes in the society, and according to them, they do not condone the alleged act.

“The NHIA strongly condemns all incidents of sexual harassment, sexual assault and gender-based violence in our society. The code of ethics enshrined in our conditions of service abhors such behaviour.”



Read the full statement below:





