Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District: Gbonkoyiri Community appeals for classroom block

The nature of Gbonkoyiri R/C primary school

Authorities of Gbonkoyiri R/C primary school in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District are calling on the government to provide them with a befitting classroom block to improve teaching and learning at the school.

The students are compelled to study in an old classroom block; a situation the authorities say has affected enrollment.



Ever since the school was built during the Rawlings regime, it hasn’t seen any significant renovation as the roof of the school is almost ripped off.



Mr. Binyetey Nufubaara Isaiah, a resident of the community who spoke to Yagbon News lamented that the school have consistently recorded low enrolments because of the state of the school.



“This school was built in the 1990’s serving Gbonkoyiri and Negber but in the past years enrollment has reduced drastically due to the bad nature of the school.

He said if a new classroom block is built for them it will go a long way to help the pupils.



He indicated that the school currently has an enrollment of about 200 pupils which he indicated that he fears for the future of these pupils should schools reopen.



“l don’t know where these pupils will sit if they are allowed to go to school today”, Isaiah lamented.



We are therefore calling on the DCE, the Member of Parliament and other stakeholders to come to our aid because the current state of our school block doesn’t support effective teaching and learning, Isaiah noted.

