Sawmill operator shot dead at Agona Asafo

Sun, 1 Jan 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 43-year-old Sawmill operator, Kweku Yeboah, has been shot dead by a man named Sowah, 25, at Agona Asafo in the Agona East District of the Central Region.

The deceased was shot in the thigh Saturday, December 31, 2022, after the suspect saw Kweku Yeboah standing in front of his house making a phone call.

A 13-year-old son of the deceased explained to Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan that he and his friends were playing football when they heard the suspect having a heated argument with somebody not knowing it was his father.

The boy said about 10 minutes after the argument started, they heard gunshots and when they rushed to the scene, they saw his father in a pool of blood while the suspect was still holding the gun and threatening to kill anybody who will come closer to the victim.

He said, they waited till Sowah drove his car away and left his father in the pool of blood.

The boy said his father died upon arrival at Agona Swedru Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Agona Swedru Police have arrested the suspect and will be prosecuted in the coming days.

The body of the deceased has been also deposited at the Agona Swedru Government Hospital.

