Say no to galamsey kingpins & their money - Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament(MP) for North Tongu constituency in the Volta Region has appealed to various political parties in the country to join in fighting the illegal mining popularly called 'galamsey'.

He said until political leaders become bold and stand up to the architects behind the menace, the fight will be fruitless.



The former Deputy Education Minister speaking in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', urged the political parties including the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be bold to stand up to the galamsey kingpins especially when they offer to sponsor political campaigns or other activities.



"All the political parties should agree that until we all come together and admit that this is a crime against our very existence and declare a zero-tolerance to galamsey and its kingpins, we will be at a standstill. We should not even allow them to sponsor anything. We should have a leader who doesn't care whose ox is gored; we should prosecute them (barons) no matter who they are; otherwise, in no time we will come back to square one . . ." he urged.

Listen to him in the video below:



