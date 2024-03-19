'Say the truth and let's move on; give us dumsor timetable' - Nana Ofori slates ECG boss

PPP National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu has descended heavily on the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Dubik Mahama, over the irregular power supply across the nation.

The nation has recently been experiencing perennial power cuts, causing major challenges for electricity consumers.



Industries, institutions and households are adversely affected by the power cuts but according to the ECG boss, the current problem cannot be compared with the days of dumsor which became the bane of Ghana's economy under the previous Mahama regime.



The ECG says the irregular power supply is due to technical faults and assures the public of their readiness to fix the challenges.



Discussing the issue during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Nana Ofori Owusu wondered why the ECG is not admitting their fault which, to him, means telling Ghanaians the truth.



He disclosed that the power cuts are not as a result of faulty transformers as communicated by the ECG to its customers, but rather the company is in debt.

"We owe money. Let's pay the money!" he exclaimed and described the posture of the ECG as being "most unfair" to Ghanaians.



Nana Ofori Owusu asked the ECG boss to provide Ghanaians with a timetable to guide them through this situation, stressing the inability of the company to do so is extremely disturbing and could degenerate into chaos.



"I don't understand why they don't want to give us the timetable...It's weird. It's very, very weird. Say the truth and let's move on...Say the truth, then beg for leniency but to tell us all these things that it's not making sense to the average man. We need electricity to function," he admonished.



