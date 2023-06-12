Say words of the pledge, national anthem with commitment – NCCE

NCCE Chairperson, Miss Kathleen Addy

Source: GNA

Miss Kathleen Addy, Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on Ghanaians not to just say the words of the pledge and the national anthem but do so with commitment.

That, she said, was important because the words of the national anthem and pledge, among others, embodied our values as a people with a destiny.



She cited her favourite line from the national anthem, “Cherish, Fearless, Honesty” as example and urged a, “focus on the words of our national anthem and pledge.”



She made the call at a civic forum to celebrate the 2023 Citizenship Week at Anyanui E.P. Mission, Anloga District, which had in attendance the District Chief Executive, heads of departments, traditional leaders, pupils from Anyanui-Dzita enclave and the public.



Miss Addy told the gathering that fearless honesty had to do with truthfulness, which was an ingredient to becoming a responsible and good citizen and not telling “small lies” to conceal inadequacies, failures, wrongs and others saying, “good citizens just don’t happen.”



She underscored the need for people to remind themselves of their citizenship, saying it had been “30 years of our Republic, Constitution and our institution and together, we’ve been able to hold our country together…we have come far – 30 years of peace and growth.”

The Chairperson also urged people to foster national unity, loyalty to Ghana, volunteerism to address societal ills and, to protect the environment while calling for political tolerance explaining, “partake in all political activities but do not let anyone lead you down the wrong road.”



The forum, which was also held in honour of the NCCE Boss, saw her and other dignitaries plant memorial trees at the school, some presentations and cultural performance and poetry recitals from the pupils.



Dr David Normanyo, Volta Regional Executive Secretary, National Peace Council, talked about the important roles of the executive, judicial and legislature, the traditional authority played in the past, which had now been taken up by government.



He said the chiefs were expected to remain relevant in present times by contributing to education and development of their people towards a peaceful society.



Mr Kenneth Kponor, Volta Regional Director, NCCE, in an interview with Ghana News Agency, thanked the District NCCE Director, Torgbui Hatsu III for his efforts in the organisation of the forum.

He explained it was opened to the public so the adults could also learn about their civic rights and responsibilities.



This year’s Citizenship Week, one of the flagship programmes of the NCCE instituted in 2012 to serve as a platform to actively engage young ones to inculcate in them the spirit of oneness, Ghanaian values and patriotism was on the theme: “30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy and Building National Cohesion: The Role of the Ghanaian Child.”



Miss Addy and attendees to the Citizenship Week celebration took turns to plant trees as the event coincided with Green Ghana Day.